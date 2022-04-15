(WHTM) — Peloton is lowering prices on its bikes and treadmills, but it is raising its subscription feed by $5 to now be $44 a month. Bikes are now as much as $500 cheaper. The move comes as Peloton tries to boost business that slumped as the pandemic waned.

Next, Reddit has made it possible to search comments. Reddit believes the new feature makes it less of a hassle to find something specific outside of general posts. For now, the comment searches can only be done on Reddit’s desktop site, and not through its apps.

Major League Baseball has agreed that YouTube will stream 15 games exclusively this season. That means those games will not air on local or national television channels, but YouTube is not charging for them. The first matchup is on May 15 between the Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies.