(WHTM) — There is improved sound for YouTube TV.

There is now 5.1 audio support for Google TV, Android TV, and Roku streaming devices. The immersive audio should kick in automatically for users with compatible hardware.

Instagram has joined TikTok and Twitter by allowing users to pin three posts or reels to their profiles .once something is pinned it will appear at the top left corner of your grid, and additional pins will move earlier pins to the right.

Finally, a one-of-a-kind Taco Bell restaurant opens Wednesday, June 8 in a Minneapolis suburb.

Four drive-thru lanes have vertical delivery tubes that bring orders from the kitchen to your vehicle. customers can order at a kiosk in the drive-thru Lane or through an app. Taco Bell has hinted that the new restaurant will be coming to other states

