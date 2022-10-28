YouTube is making it easier to find accurate health information by certifying health care providers on the site. YouTube is now allowing health professionals to apply for “verified” labels. Licensed doctors, nurses, therapists, and social workers will be certified in an effort to fight misinformation and make accurate health data more accessible. The accounts will provide information panels and suggestions for related content.

Tesla’s Cyberquad for Kids ATV is being recalled after the government said it doesn’t meet safety standards. About 5,000 are affected. Tesla’s partner Radio Flyer is handling the recall.

Lego is discontinuing its Mindstorms robot line. It launched in 1998 and featured larger, more mechanical components than traditional Lego sets. Lego will continue supporting the app where the robots can be controlled and programmed for another two years.