Tech Bytes: Zoom pays $14B for Five9, Facebook sound emojis, Amazon adds voice of Shaq to Alexa

Zoom is making its first multi-billion dollar deal after surging during the pandemic. The company announced that it’s acquiring Five9 for $14.7 billion in stock. Five9 is a cloud-based customer service software provider that could help the company expand beyond video chat.

Facebook is rolling out new emojis with sound. The images, appropriately named ‘soundmojis,’ allow you to send short clips in a messenger chat. Choices include clapping and drum rolls. Users will also be able to send audio clips. The goal is to add greater expression to messages.

Finally, the voices of Shaquille O’Neal and Melissa McCarthy are now available on Alexa devices. After buying in, you can say “hey Shaq” or “hey Melissa” to hear a joke, a story or even the local weather, in their voices.