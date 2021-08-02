Tech Bytes: ‘Zoombombing’ settlement, Jungle Cruise Disney+, Rickroll 1B YouTube views

Tech Bytes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Zoom has agreed to pay $85 million to settle a class-action lawsuit. It’s accused of sharing personal data with Facebook and other sites in violation of users’ privacy. Zoom is also blamed for so-called ‘zoombombing,’ when hackers disrupt meetings. The deal must be approved by a judge.

Streaming helped Disney’s new film “Jungle Cruise” cash in during its opening weekend. The film took in nearly $92 million worldwide. About one-third of that total came from a simultaneous release on Disney+.

The official video for Rick Astley’s 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up” has surpassed one billion plays on YouTube. Many of those views were involuntary due to a phenomenon known as “Rick-rolling” —  when you prank people by abruptly interrupting them with that song. The internet’s most popular prank.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss