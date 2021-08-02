Tech Bytes: ‘Zoombombing’ settlement, Jungle Cruise Disney+, Rickroll 1B YouTube views

Zoom has agreed to pay $85 million to settle a class-action lawsuit. It’s accused of sharing personal data with Facebook and other sites in violation of users’ privacy. Zoom is also blamed for so-called ‘zoombombing,’ when hackers disrupt meetings. The deal must be approved by a judge.

Streaming helped Disney’s new film “Jungle Cruise” cash in during its opening weekend. The film took in nearly $92 million worldwide. About one-third of that total came from a simultaneous release on Disney+.

The official video for Rick Astley’s 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up” has surpassed one billion plays on YouTube. Many of those views were involuntary due to a phenomenon known as “Rick-rolling” — when you prank people by abruptly interrupting them with that song. The internet’s most popular prank.