(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 honors Douglas Disbrow.

Disbrow served in U.S. Marine Corps from 1966-1991; served in Vietnam where he received a Purple Heart; served as a recruiter in New York and Virginia. He retired as Master Sergeant.

We salute you and thank you for your service.