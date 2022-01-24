The Webb Telescope just parked, What’s next?

L2 LAGRANGE POINT (WHTM) — After a picture-perfect launch on December 25, and picture-perfect booster separation, And a flawless unfolding of the entire assembly, the Webb Telescope arrived at its final orbital location, the Lagrange L2 point, a few minutes after 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, after traveling 30 days, and almost a million miles.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

A Lagrange point is an area where the gravitational pulls of the sun and earth balance out. Things put there tend to stay put there. So with the Webb telescope safely parked, what’s next? That was discussed in a NASA live stream Monday afternoon. Answering questions were Dr. Amber Sraughn, Webb Deputy Project Scientist for Communications from NASA Goddard, and Scarlin Hernandez, Webb Flight System Engineer from the Space Telescope Science Institute.

“Now we just continue to cool down, in order for our instruments to function at optimal capacity, we need to reach a set temperature range,” Hernandez said. “And really getting these mirrors ready for the next phase of commissioning, the three-month mirror alignment process,” added Dr. Straughn

The Webb Telescope has 18 hexagonal mirrors. Each mirror has to be individually focused, then they all have to be aligned to create one large image. “Delicate” doesn’t begin to describe the process.

“We’re going to be using actuators,” Hernandez said. “And motors that are located behind each segment, to make really small tiny movements, maybe moving them just a few microns. Our smallest movement would be like ten nanometers, and I’ve heard that described as 1/10,000 the thickness of a human hair.”

The question everyone wants answered-how soon will we see pictures?

“We can expect the first science images to come back in about five months,” Straughn said. “And we can expect spectacularly beautiful images to come back from this awesome new telescope. “