Vacationing British family to be deported after accidentally crossing to U.S.

READING, Pa. (WHTM) – A British family that made an unauthorized crossing from Canada into the United States has been deported after nearly two weeks in federal custody.

The family had mistakenly crossed the border into Washington state while trying to avoid an animal in the road.

Attorney Bridget Cambria of The People’s Justice Center, says ICE told her all seven members of the family, including an infant and toddler twins, are headed back to England.

“They had no idea they had crossed any boundary,” Cambria said in a conference call on Monday. “They had no idea they were even in the United States. They were just trying to get back to their hotel.”

An affidavit states the family members were “treated like criminals” by their U.S. jailers and held in a series of cold and dirty immigration facilities, including one in Pennsylvania that’s long been criticized by immigration activists.

U.S. officials say the family crossed the border on purpose, adding that two of the family members had previously been denied entry to the U.S.

The border agency said that its agents tried returning the family to Canada, but Canada refused to have them back. The family had been vacationing in the Vancouver area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.