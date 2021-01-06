Virginia governor sending more National Guard members amid DC protests

Police stand guard after holding off Trump supporters who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday that he is sending more National Guard members to protests in Washington, D.C., as well as 200 Virginia State Troopers.

“My team and I are working closely with @MayorBowser, @SpeakerPelosi, and @SenSchumer to respond to the situation in Washington, D.C.,” he said in a tweet.

A Defense Department official said earlier that Washington, D.C., had requested an additional 200 National Guard members as supporters of President Donald Trump violently clash with law enforcement at the Capitol.

That request was under review at the Pentagon to determine how the Guard can respond to support law enforcement.

My team and I are working closely with @MayorBowser, @SpeakerPelosi, and @SenSchumer to respond to the situation in Washington, D.C.



Per the Mayor's request, I am sending members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 Virginia State Troopers. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 6, 2021

According to officials, the Guard members have a very specific mission that does not include putting military at the Capitol. Instead, the Guard must be used to backfill law enforcement outside the Capitol complex, freeing up more law enforcement to respond to the Capitol.

Officials said the request for more National Guard has not been rejected.

Trump had urged his supporters to come to Washington to protest Congress’ formal approval of President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Several Republican lawmakers backed his calls, despite there being no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing in the election.

Two sources familiar tell me that @SpeakerPelosi & @MayorBowser have asked for the national guard to come to Capitol Hill to clear rioters. One of those sources says DOD has not yet approved change-of-mission for the DC guard. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 6, 2021

Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany tweeted just after 3:30 p.m. EST that President Trump had ordered the National Guard to join other protective services.