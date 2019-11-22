2-year-old German Shepherd will forever look like a puppy due to rare genetic condition

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Forever young! I want to be forever young.”

These words are more than lyrics from Alphaville’s 1984 hit song, it’s a visual reality for a cute German shepherd pup from Phoenix, Arizona.

According to the Daily Mail, Ranger, a 2-year-old purebred German shepherd, has pituitary dwarfism, meaning he is stuck in perpetual puppyhood.

Ranger was diagnosed with the rare condition German shepherds are predisposed to after he contracted a parasite called giardia.

Now, we all love puppies, so I know many of you may be thinking, ‘a dog that will forever look cute and adorable as a puppy, what’s wrong with that?’

The problem with Ranger’s condition — cuteness aside — is that his dwarfism has caused him various health issues including shedding fur and flaky skin caused by hypothyroidism.

But there’s some good news: Ranger was able to get all of the treatment he needed and has made a full recovery. For more on Ranger, go here.