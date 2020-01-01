7-year-old boy swallows airpod on Christmas

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WSB) — When Kiara Stroud bought her 7-year-old son airpods for Christmas, she never imagined one of the pods would end up in his stomach.

“And we actually saw it because it has metal in it, so we could see it in the x-ray and I’m like, ‘This boy really swallowed his airpod,'” Stroud said.

The doctor who examined the 2nd grader at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Egelston was confused about what an airpod even was.

“She was like, ‘An airpod?’ Ya know, ‘It’s really unique, I never really heard of this’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah it’s a wireless headset’ and she was just amazed, ‘I’ve never seen anything like it,'” Stroud recalled.

The big question that left her son nervous was how the airpod would — come out.

Doctors assured him it would pass on its own and that he will be fine, not needing to worry about it being connected to his phone.

“He was like, ‘Mom, I don’t want my phone,’ because he got a phone for Christmas as well and he’s like, ‘I don’t wanna be near my phone. I don’t want it to connect to my phone and start playing music.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my god, he’s a crazy kid,'” Stroud said.