Bear climbs on car at Sequoia National Park

GLENDALE, Calif. (WHTM) – A California man who wanted to experience nature at Sequoia National Park got more than he bargained for last week.

It turned out a bear was just as interested in seeing him.

The bear was fascinated with his dog who lived up to his name: Ice.

Ice stayed very calm, cool, and collected while the bear pawed at the windshield and climbed on top of the trunk.

Wildlife experts say the bear was either unusually fearless or unusually hungry.

“I just stopped to take a video of it and that’s when it all started,” Karo Orudzhyan told KABC-TV. That’s my first time seeing a bear actually, so I was really excited to see it. I was just trying to get a good video, like close up, and it just started approaching the car and climbed up. I wasn’t really scared, to be honest.”.

The damage to the car is minimal. Orudzhyan said the scratches can be buffed out and it was more than worth the cost.