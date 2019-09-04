Bear found sleeping on restroom sink in Montana lodge

BIG SKY, Mont. (WHTM) – Wildlife officials captured a young black bear after it was found sleeping comfortably in a women’s restroom at a Montana hotel.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said the bear climbed through a window and settled in for a nap on a countertop at Buck’s T-4 Lodge and Restaurant in Big Sky.

Officials said the bear seemed very comfortable and showed no signs of leaving, so game wardens and sheriff’s deputies tranquilized the cub and carried it safely outside.

They planned to release the young bear in a remote area. The bear was not injured, and there was no reported damage.

The lodge is close to Yellowstone National Park. Its crew shared a video of the encounter on its Facebook page.

—

Video courtesy: Ashley Franz and David O’Connor for Buck’s T4 Lodge