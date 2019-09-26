Bear photobombs couple’s wedding photos

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – A newlywed couple in Tennessee got an unexpected photobomb in their wedding pictures.

Cory and Sarina Brewer were taking photos after their wedding Sunday when a black bear wandered into the background.

Source: Gypsy Soul Photography and Salon

The couple’s photographer noticed the bear walking down the aisle and wanted to be sure it was included in their photos.

At one point, the photographer said the bear made a “huffing sound” and began heading in their direction. That’s when she and the Brewers realized it was time to leave.