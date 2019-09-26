Live Now
Acting director of national intelligence testifies on Capitol Hill

Bear photobombs couple’s wedding photos

Weird

by: WATE 6 staff

Posted: / Updated:

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – A newlywed couple in Tennessee got an unexpected photobomb in their wedding pictures.

Cory and Sarina Brewer were taking photos after their wedding Sunday when a black bear wandered into the background.

  • Source: Gypsy Soul Photography and Salon
  • Source: Gypsy Soul Photography and Salon
  • Source: Gypsy Soul Photography and Salon

The couple’s photographer noticed the bear walking down the aisle and wanted to be sure it was included in their photos.

At one point, the photographer said the bear made a “huffing sound” and began heading in their direction. That’s when she and the Brewers realized it was time to leave.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss