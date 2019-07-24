Bear tries to steal dumpster at Colorado pot store

LYONS, Colo. – A bear was caught on camera as it tried to open a dumpster at a Colorado marijuana dispensary.

KDVR-TV reports the bear couldn’t get into the dumpster at The Bud Depot in Lyons, so he tried to take it home. The bear pulled the large metal dumpster out of an enclosed area and tried to open the lid.

The bear, named Cheeseburger by Bud Depot staff, broke a lock to get into the enclosed area, but he was no match for the bear-proof dumpster.

“He’s all into the Rocky Mountain high, and I don’t blame him. He knows the good stuff when he sees it, or should I say smells it,” Bud Depot employee Nikko Garza told KDVR.

Cheeseburger has been seen around the pot shop pretty regularly, but he’s never tried anything like this before.

“Everybody wants to work at a cannabis shop. He’s just showing initiative,” Garza said.