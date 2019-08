ST. LOUIS – Remember “The Dress” of 2015?

Was it white and gold, or blue and black?

Well, get ready for the next optical illusion that’s confusing the online world. A video taken by Paige Davis has people asking is it a bird or a bunny?

To settle the debate, it’s a bird — an African white-necked raven named Mischief who lives at the World Bird Sanctuary in Missouri.