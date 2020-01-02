Connecticut driver live streams own high-speed crash

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WHTM) – A man driving at over 100 mph ended up live-streaming the moment he crashed in Connecticut, police said.

Connecticut State Police posted the man’s video to their Facebook page. They said he was speeding over the Gold Star Memorial Bridge on Interstate 95 before crashing on an exit ramp Saturday.

The video shows the driver’s view of the highway as the vehicle weaves in and out of traffic. At one point, the driver shows the speedometer topping 100 mph.

The bridge has a posted speed limit of 55 mph.

As the vehicle exits the ramp, the tires can be heard screeching before the car struck a guardrail.

Police said the driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

WABC reported an officer was following 23-year-old Kenneth Hofler before he crashed. Hofler was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and cited for reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, and possession of marijuana.

“Speeding and live streaming is not only dangerous, it is illegal,” police wrote on the Facebook post.