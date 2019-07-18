Cops called for boy’s beer sign, get to the root of it

Weird
Posted: / Updated:

(Brigham City Police Department)

BRIGHAM, Utah – An 11-year-old Utah boy’s clever marketing scheme got the attention of his community — including the police.

Brigham City police posted photos of Seth Parker’s sign advertising “ice cold beer.”

Police said they received three reports about the business operation. When they went to investigate, they discovered the fine print.

Parker was actually selling ice cold root beer. The word “root” is written on top of the word “beer” in tiny green letters.

Police say the sign is ingenious, and their attention has business booming.

Parker plans to keep the stand open through his summer vacation.

This young man, in the area of 600 South 200 East, has a twist on a lemonade stand. Yep, he’s selling beer … ROOT…

Posted by Brigham City Police Department on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss