Corn maze pays tribute to Apollo 11 moon landing

SPRING GROVE, Ill. (WHTM) – This is one corn maze you may love to get lost in.

The maze design at Richardson Adventure Farm in Spring Grove, Illinois, is a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s moon landing.

WLS-TV reports the 28-acre maze, with 9.7 miles of trails, portrays images of two astronauts, the Saturn rocket, an American flag, and the words “Apollo 50” and “Richardson Farm.”

Three stars in the design honor the Apollo 1 astronauts who died in a capsule fire on the launch pad during a test run in 1967. The words “Next Giant Leap” are included to represent future missions to Mars and other deep-space destinations.

Three wooden “bridges” within the maze serve as viewing platforms to help people find their way.

