Doctors find over 500 teeth in little boy’s jaw

Weird

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Saveetha Dental College and Hospital)

NEW DELHI – If you dread those dental appointments, just imagine what a little boy in India had to go through when he had 526 teeth taken out of his mouth.

The 7-year-old had a sore and swollen jaw. Doctors found all the teeth when they took some X-rays and CT scans, Saveetha Dental College and Hospital told CNN.

Many of the teeth were very small, some just a tenth of a millimeter, but others were up to about half an inch, and even the smallest had a crown, root and enamel.

(Saveetha Dental College and Hospital)

It took doctors about two hours to remove a bag-like tissue that contained the teeth and another five hours to remove all the teeth.

Doctors are a bit stumped how something like this could happen. Their best guess is either genetic or environmental.

The little boy is doing fine.

(Saveetha Dental College and Hospital)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss