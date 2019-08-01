Doctors find over 500 teeth in little boy’s jaw

NEW DELHI – If you dread those dental appointments, just imagine what a little boy in India had to go through when he had 526 teeth taken out of his mouth.

The 7-year-old had a sore and swollen jaw. Doctors found all the teeth when they took some X-rays and CT scans, Saveetha Dental College and Hospital told CNN.

Many of the teeth were very small, some just a tenth of a millimeter, but others were up to about half an inch, and even the smallest had a crown, root and enamel.

(Saveetha Dental College and Hospital)

It took doctors about two hours to remove a bag-like tissue that contained the teeth and another five hours to remove all the teeth.

Doctors are a bit stumped how something like this could happen. Their best guess is either genetic or environmental.

The little boy is doing fine.