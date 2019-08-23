Doctors pull spider out of Kansas City woman’s ear

Kansas City, MO (WHTM) – It can often be annoying having water stuck in your ear, Susie Torres can attest to that when she went to the doctors to get checked for that, only to find out that it was a spider instead.

“I woke up Tuesday morning and heard a bunch of swooshing and water in my left ear,” Torres said to KSHB.

Torres noted that the nurses were surprised to see what they found. “I think you have an insect in there,” she was told.

“I didn’t panic because I didn’t know exactly what it was until she came back in and they told me it was a spider,” Torres said, however, noting that they took some time to decide the verdict on what was causing the irritation.

“They worked their magic and got it out,” Torres said, relieved.

Regardless of whether or not the incident was a one-off, Torres said that she slept with cotton balls in her ear to avoid any further spider-related incidents.