Etiquette quiz tests knowledge of table manners

Daily Mail came out with an etiquette quiz that tests your knowledge of table manners.

The website says the quiz was created to help test your etiquette and see whether you are the perfect dinner party guest, or far from it.

From using your phone at the table to talking with your mouth full, a new poll from an online furniture retailer, Furniture Choice, reveals the bad habits which could make you a bad dinner party guest.

It also highlights which traditional dinner table rules need to be reviewed and says which dining habits make the nation tick, and how many of us are guilty of committing these dinner party mistakes.

Examining the most offensive habits, the smartphone activities are what bother dinner party hosts the most such as FaceTiming and video calling someone while at the dinner table, using social media, and texting at the table.

When it comes to being the perfect dinner party guest, many would fall short of the rules outlined in many traditional dining etiquette guides as Daily Mail says one in five would happily sit with their elbows on the table, and more than one in ten think it’s acceptable etiquette to salt their food before tasting it.

Take the etiquette test to find out, dailymail.co.uk.