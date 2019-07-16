Feds warn against storming Area 51

(CNN Newsource) – The U.S. Air Force is warning more than a million people not to try and raid Area 51.

A clearly tongue-in-cheek Facebook event page entitled “Storm Area 51, they can’t stop all of us” called on people to rush the Nevada military base on Sept. 20 in an effort to “see them aliens.”

The Air Force isn’t laughing and issued a statement to “discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces. It said, “The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets.”

The mysterious base has been the subject of conspiracy theorists for decades. Many people believe it’s where the U.S. government stores secrets about UFOs and aliens.