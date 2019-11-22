Florida dog takes car for drive in reverse circles

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla – A dog in Florida took the family car for a wild drive.

The owner left the dog in a running car and it took off, driving in reverse in circles, WPBF-TV reports.

A video shows the car moving in circles in a cul-de-sac in Port St. Lucie Thursday morning.

“I thought I saw somebody backing up, but then they kept going and I’m like, okay, what are they doing?” said Anne Sabol, a witness.

Police said the car was accidentally left in reverse, with the dog inside.

“I saw this car going around in a circle and it was doing it for about an hour, and when the cops got the door open, a black dog jumped out. I was like, they should give that thing a license,” Sabol said.

A mailbox was run over and smashed. The owner said the dog’s owner promised to replace it.