Florida woman says lightning strike blew up toilet

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – A Florida woman says lightning caused a toilet in her home to explode.

Marylou Ward told WBBH-TV she and her husband were lying in bed and listening to the rain and thunder on Sunday when they heard an explosion. She said it was the loudest she ever heard, and when she went to her bathroom, her toilet was on the floor and shattered into pieces.

The plumbing company that cleaned up the mess told Ward the lightning struck near the home’s septic tank and methane gas in the tank caused a bomb-like effect that traveled through the pipes, exploding the toilet.

Information from WBBH-TV, https://www.nbc-2.com/