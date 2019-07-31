French’s creates a mustard-flavored ice cream

Saturday in National Mustard Day, and French’s wants you to celebrate with a bowl of mustard ice cream.

The company teamed up with ice cream company Coolhaus to create the bizarre flavor.

“One scoop and you’ll realize the tangy flavor of French’s Classic Yellow Mustard was always meant for ice cream,” the company posted on its website.

One catch: the special flavor will be available for just a few days in Los Angeles and New York.

However, French’s knows all about you diehard mustard fans, so for those of you who really want to try this, the recipe for a no-churn version and a salty-sweet pretzel brittle topping is available on French’s website.

—

Online: https://www.mccormick.com/frenchs/recipes/dessert/no-churn-frenchs-yellow-mustard-ice-cream