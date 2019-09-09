Georgia hunter’s 14-foot alligator sets new state record

QUITMAN COUNTY, Ga. (WHTM) – A Georgia man has set a new record for bagging the state’s biggest alligator.

Derrick Snelson was hunting on Lake Eufala in Quitman County when he brought in a gator that is 14-feet long. It took a crew of five more than five hours to bring in the 700-pound reptile, ABC television affiliate WSB-TV reported.

“We’ll have it ‘life-size’ mounted,” Snelson told WSB. “I guess I’ll have to build a house around it. It’s going to be a monster laying on the living room floor for a while.”

Alligator hunting season in Georgia runs from mid-August through early October. Hunters have to get a special permit and the bag limit is one.

—

Information and video from WSB-TV; https://www.wsbtv.com/