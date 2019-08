STAPLETON, Colo. – Dozens of air mattresses flew across a Colorado park and into a nearby pool as people gathered for an outdoor movie screening on Saturday.

The mattresses were placed outside ahead of the movie when a storm blew in and high winds sent them flying.

Robb Manes saw the mattresses flying and grabbed his cell phone. His video is now a viral sensation.

“I called it the great mattress migration of 2019, and that apparently was funny,” Manes told Denver television station KCNC.