Husky with ‘weird’ eyes adopted after viral photos

MATAWAN, N.J. (WHTM) – A Siberian husky with unusual eyes has been adopted after a Facebook post went viral.

Husky House of Matawan, New Jersey announced Saturday that Jubilee has found her forever home with a family that had previously adopted a dog from them.

Jubilee has an eyelid deformity that makes it appear as if she’s always surprised.

A breeder gave her to the nonprofit shelter in 2018. The breeder did not think jubilee could be sold because she was too weird looking.

Veterinarians at Husky House gave her a thorough check-up. They said besides the strange expression on her face, Jubilee is normal and healthy in every other way.

But after two years, the shelter had no luck in finding a new home for Jubilee. The shelter posted a photo on its Facebook page, hoping to find someone to adopt her. More than 150 people applied to adopt the 4-year-old husky.

