Man gets truck stolen while stealing from business

KENNEWICK, Wash. (WHTM) – A man who had his pickup truck stolen in Washington state may have been getting a test of his own medicine.

Kennewick police released surveillance video of an unknown person on a bicycle riding by William Kelley’s pickup, discovering the keys on the seat, then throwing his bike in the bed and fleeing.

Kelley is seen in the video as he tries to stop the thief.

While investigating the crime, police said a new fact was discovered. They said Kelley was at the location because he was stealing items from a business across the street.

He was booked into a jail and charged with burglary was added. His truck has not been located.