Mayflies invade Lake Erie shoreline in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHTM) – If you think mayflies can get pretty bad along the Susquehanna River, the annual visit is nothing like what people experienced in northeast Ohio this week.

Swarms of the insects hatched and emerged from Lake Erie, passed on their genes, and then dropped dead in enormous piles.

Sue Bixler’s photo of a dead mayfly swarm has been shared thousands of times across the internet.

The swarm was so dense it was picked up on weather radar.

Adult mayflies live only about 24 hours, and the lifespan of some species is even shorter.