Meet Narwhal, the puppy with a tail growing out of his head

TAMPA (WFLA) – A puppy from southeast Missouri is going viral for having a tail in the wrong place.

The puppy, affectionately known as Narwhal, has a tail growing out of the middle of his forehead.

The puppy was rescued by Mac’s Mission earlier this month.

So far the tail in his forehead does not wag that we have seen. We have also named him “Narwhal the Little Magical Furry… Posted by Mac the pitbull on Saturday, November 9, 2019

Narwhal was recently taken to a veterinarian for x-rays and the tail does no harm.

One Facebook follower said, “It appears they assembled the puppy wrong. Always follow the directions, people!”

The rescue said the tail doesn’t bother him or slow him down. He’s just like any other puppy.

And in case you were wondering, the tail doesn’t wag.

Mac’s Mission says Narwhal will be available for adoption once he is medically cleared.

For updates on him, you can visit their website and Facebook page.