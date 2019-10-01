Michigan police seek 2 for porn played on electronic billboard

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WHTM) – Police in a Detroit suburb are trying to identify two young men who broke into a control shed to play a pornographic video on an electronic billboard.

Auburn Hills police say the pair was captured on video inside the building, where they were able to access a computer and play the pornographic video on the billboard along Interstate 75.

The video played for at least 15 to 20 minutes before it was turned off.

Police said promoting pornography by disseminating any material is a violation of a local ordinance that carries a possible penalty of 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

The pair, if caught, would also face burglary charges for forcing their way into the building to gain access to the computer system, which is a felony offense.