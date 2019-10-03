Moose coaxed out of swimming pool in New Hampshire

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHTM) — Some New Hampshire homeowners found an uninvited guest in their swimming pool Tuesday night, WMUR-TV reports.

A young bull moose looking for love in all the wrong places was caught on camera. The homeowners called upon Fish and Game officers for help.

“I can’t imagine hearing a splash and going to the sliding glass doors and looking out there and seeing a 1,200 or an 800-pound moose in my pool,” Fish and Game Colonel Kevin Jordan told WMUR.

Using a rope and some stairs, Fish and Game officers were finally able to coax the young bull out after hours of trying and eventually letting the moose have the pool to itself overnight.

“Most are in their rut season now. They’re looking for a mate. The younger moose will wander long distances struggling to find a female,” Jordan said.

WMUR reported that one of the antlers on the moose points down, making it easy to recognize it in all of its recent travels.

Officials say it was spotted in Concord, where they had an issue with it approaching people in Allenstown. Then, it was seen in neighborhoods and on the highway in Hooksett, and nearly climbed up on a car at dog park.

“This is the time of year when most will get a little more aggressive and people really need to be cautious around, but this time of year it’s even more dangerous. I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if we see him again somewhere,” Jordan said.

Officials shared the video on social media as a reminder that the moose breeding season is beginning to ramp up, as bulls are searching around the state for a mate.