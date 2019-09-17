Mountain lion gets trapped in California home

SONORA, Calif. (WHTM) – A mountain lion is probably the last thing you’d expect to find in your bathroom, but KOVR– TV reports that’s exactly what happened to a family in California.

“I’ve been around for 23 years. Never used to see this happen, and in the last four years or so, we’ve had about one a year where a lion actually goes into somebody’s house,” California Department of Fish and Wildlife Captain Patrick Foy told KOVR-TV.

Foy says it’s unusual but not unheard of. He said normally when you leave the door open, the cat comes in, just not a cat like this.

“The homeowner and the lion somehow interacted and then the lion got scared and tried to run away. Not knowing exactly where to go, it ran into a hallway and ended up in a bathroom,” Foy said.

“The size of his paws were terrifying. When I looked at it and zoomed in on the paws, it was terrifying,” said Samantha Huebner, a neighbor.

“It’s pretty comfortable saying that once the lion gets stuck inside your house, it’s going to be pretty stressed out,” Foy said.

KOVR reports that out of options, the cat decided to take a cat nap on the bathroom floor and no one was about to wake it up.

“If you find yourself between the lion and the avenue of escape for that lion then, yes, it can be a very dangerous situation,” Foy said.

“Two months ago, we actually had two mountain lions on our property that ate five of our chickens,” said Sandra Gregory, a neighbor.

Tuolumne County sheriffs deputies and wildlife officers reportedly considered tranquilizer guns. In the end, they used old-fashioned common sense.

“They closed the bathroom door, broke the window out, and then banged on the door to scare the lion into jumping out the window, which it did, and then ultimately it ran off,” Foy said.

KOVR reports Fish and Wildlife doesn’t consider mountain lion sightings near homes a public safety concern unless the animal is acting aggressively.

–

Information from KOVR-TV