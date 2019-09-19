Navy confirms UFO videos are real

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) – The U.S. Navy has acknowledged that videos appearing to show UFOs flying through the air are real.

The videos were recorded years ago by fighter pilots then made public by the New York Times in 2017.

Images of that “rotating thing”‘ captured by U.S. Navy aircraft show sensors locking in on the target. U.S. Navy pilot Commander David Fravor saw it firsthand during a training mission, describing it like a “40-foot long Tic Tac” maneuvering rapidly and changing direction.

Someone initially says it is a drone, but then they are stunned to see it moving in strange, unfamiliar ways.

“As we both looked out the right side of our airplane we saw a disturbance in the water and a white object oblong pointing north moving,” Fravor said.

The videos appear to show fast-moving, oblong objects captured by advanced infrared sensors.

“This was extremely abrupt like a ping pong ball bouncing off the wall. The ability to hover over the water and go from zero to 12,000 feet and accelerate in less than two seconds was something I have never seen in my life,” Fravor said.

CNN reports that the Navy still doesn’t know what the objects are, and officials aren’t speculating. A Navy spokesman simply confirmed to CNN the objects seen in the various clips are “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

The UFO reports were first investigated by a secret $22 million program, part of the Defense Department budget that investigated reports of UFOs.

The program has since been shut down, but it was run by a military intelligence official who told CNN they found compelling evidence that we “may not be alone.”