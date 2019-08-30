Nebraska woman records fight over American Girl doll

OMAHA, Neb. (WHTM) – A woman in Nebraska is charged with assault after she allegedly bought a teenager’s American Girl doll then returned and forced her way into the teen’s home.

Seventeen-year-old Sophie Wetzel told Omaha television station KETV she’s outgrown the dolls she’s been collecting since kindergarten and decided to sell them online. She said she always met the buyers in a public place but decided an exchange at home with a 64-year-old home would be okay.

Wetzel says the woman bought the doll and left then later decided she wanted a different doll. She says the woman texted her repeatedly and showed up at her house unannounced three times.

Wetzel was home alone but her mother, Kristin Chronic, was there when the woman forced her way inside. Chronic ran downstairs with her phone recording.

“I go to grab the doll to get it back to Sophie. She comes up and grabs my neck,” Chronic told KETV.

Chronic says they finally got the woman to leave. Police found her and ticketed her for third-degree assault.

“Always be on the defense,” Chronic said. “Even when selling a sweet American Girl doll to a sweet little grandma, assume that they are crazy.”

