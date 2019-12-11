Oregon man arrested for riding trapped deer

RILEY, Ore. (WHTM) – An Oregon man was arrested after a video posted to social media showed him riding on the back of an exhausted mule deer while it was trapped in a fenced enclosure, authorities said.

Jacob Belcher, 18, was in the Harney County Jail on charges of wildlife harassment and animal abuse.

Oregon State Police said the video showed what appeared to be a young man climbing onto and riding the buck.

They said throughout the video, the deer can be heard grunting and bleating. After escaping the rider, it jumped into a linked fence multiple times while attempting to escape the enclosure.

The deer had entrapped itself within the fenced feeding area before being ridden by Belcher. It was eventually freed, but its status at this time is unknown, police said.

The person who recorded the incident was interviewed and may also face charges.