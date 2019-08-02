Oscar Mayer unveils ‘Ice Dog Sandwich’ with candied hot dog pieces

I scream, you scream — but is anyone screaming for hot dog ice cream?

The folks at Oscar Mayer must believe there is some demand because it concocted a sweet frozen treat version of its dogs for Friday’s national ice cream sandwich day.

The company calls its frozen frankenstein the “Ice Dog Sandwich.”

The hot dog flavored ice cream has candied hot dog bits and spicy dijon gelato, all served on a cookie “bun.”

An Oscar Mayer spokeswoman said the company was prompted by news that French’s had debuted its yellow mustard ice cream.

“In the spirit of brand banter, we wanted to one-up them for national ice cream sandwich day,” she told ABC News.

The Ice Dog Sandwich will be available to people in New York City for free next week if they visit the Wienermobile, now decked out to look like an ice cream truck.

Ice Dog fans, if there are any, can get more information on Oscar Mayer’s Twitter page.