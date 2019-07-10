Perp passed gas, gave up hiding spot

LIBERTY, Mo. (WHTM) – A suspect on the run from police in Missouri may have found a good hiding spot — but just blew it.

Authorities got wind of the suspect’s location as they closed in over the weekend. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the perp passed gas so loudly it gave up the hiding spot, according to their social media posts.

“We’ve gotta give props to Liberty PD for using their senses to sniff him out!” the sheriff’s office added.

Authorities said the person was wanted for possession of a controlled substance.