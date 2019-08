PHILADELPHIA — A massive cat in Philadelphia is looking for a forever home.

The Morris Animal Refuge says BeeJay, or Mr. B, is 2 years old and weighs in at a whopping 26 pounds, KYW-TV reports.

The shelter calls him a big cat with a big heart.

Their Facebook post describes BeeJay as a “chonk” which, according to Urban Dictionary, is an “aggressively chubby housecat.”

OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK. He’s a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term. Can you guess how much he weighs? More… Posted by Morris Animal Refuge on Thursday, August 22, 2019

