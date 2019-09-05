Police investigating pill found in Taco Bell food

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating pills that a woman claimed were in her meal at Taco Bell, Saturday.

Police report that the pills found are under lab testing to identify the substance and will take one or two days.

Silver Spring Township Police are working in conjunction with the Taco Bell to determine what occurred but have noted that there were no obvious medication or comparable items to what was found in the victim’s taco.

The management at Taco Bell are continuing to cooperate with the police and the investigation into the incident.

