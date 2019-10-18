Rare albino raccoon caught on camera

EAST NORTHPORT, N.Y. (WHTM) – A New York man has a regular visitor that’s white, fluffy, and apparently loves the veggies in his garden.

Dan Dowd told WCBS-TV an albino raccoon has been coming by his house for a snack every night for four months. He named it Blanca.

“It’s neat,” Dowd said. “It’s a little special part of nature that likes to hang around, so I’m gonna help it out.”

How rare is an albino raccoon? WCBS reported the chance of seeing one in the wild is about one in 750,000.

Information and video from WCBS-TV; https://newyork.cbslocal.com/