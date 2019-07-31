Reported Bigfoot sighting prompted gunfire at national park, couple says

CAVE CITY, Ky. – The National Park Service is investigating a report that a man fired a gun while camping at Mammoth Cave National Park, an incident other campers say came after the man claimed he saw Bigfoot.

Brad Ginn and Madelyn Durand told ABC television station WBKO they awoke in the middle of the night early Sunday to strange noises and were met with a man saying something destroyed his campsite.

The couple said the man told them he was searching for whatever destroyed the campsite and warned them to be careful.

“They said it was also Bigfoot country, which seemed a little weird that they would say that,” Ginn told WBKO.

“He said I hope you have weapons, and then he flashed his gun at us and was like I have this, so if anything happens to you, then just yell and I’ll come,” Durand said.

The couple headed back to their tent but moments later heard gunshots. They called 911 and met up with park rangers at their car five miles away.

“The rangers made contact with all the parties involved. It is an ongoing investigation at this time,” Mammoth Cave spokeswoman Molly Schroer told WBKO.