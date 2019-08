IRVINE, California – Hold onto your sauce packets, Taco Bell fans.

The fast-food chain took over the V Hotel in Palm Springs, California and opened Thursday for just five nights.

The Bell is described as the ultimate Taco Bell experience. There are Taco Bell snacks and cocktails, and everything from the breakfast menu to pool floaties shaped like hot sauce packets is Taco Bell-themed.

The 70 rooms sold out in two minutes after reservations became available last month.