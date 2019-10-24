‘That refrigerator saved our lives’: Teens escape injury when tree crushes home

LUSBY, Md. (WHTM) – A pair of Maryland teenagers say a refrigerator broke the fall of a tree that suddenly crashed through the roof of their family home in a freak accident last Thursday.

Sisters Mariah and Ashley Stone were home alone from school and watching television with their dog when the tree completely uprooted from the ground and fell directly on the house in Lusby, “Good Morning America” reported.

Both girls escaped with minor injuries.

A video captured on the family’s Ring security camera in their living room shows the moment the tree came crashing through the ceiling.

“If that fridge wasn’t there — who knows what would have happened,” 15-year-old Ashley said. “The situation could’ve been completely different.”

“That refrigerator saved our lives,” 14-year-old Mariah added.