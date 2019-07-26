Treasure trove of vintage bottles, cans found hidden in home

BROOKSIDE, Mo. – One person’s trash can really be another person’s treasure.

A Missouri homeowner hit the jackpot when contractors working on her 1920s-era front porch found hundreds of old whiskey bottles and beer cans hidden in one of the columns, WDAF-TV reported.

“It was just a jackpot of 1940s, every variety of whiskey and bourbon you can imagine, tons of old vintage beer cans, many of them in amazing condition,” homeowner Danielle Molder said.

“A quick Google search showed some of these Falstaff cans can go for 40 to 50 dollars, and I’ve got at least 20 to 30 of these guys.”

Molder and her family discovered the column has a chute at the top, which might explain how they got in there years ago.