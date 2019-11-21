Turkey follows Wisconsin mailman every day

WISCONSIN (WHTM) — With Thanksgiving approaching, one turkey is hoping the mailman will save him from becoming someone’s dinner.

ABC News says the turkey has been running from home to home, trying to keep up with the mailman in Waukesha County, Wisconsin.

The mailman, Jeff Byrne said, “Over the last month, he’s acquainted himself quite well with the truck, and now he’s started to follow me.”

Byrne says the turkey is friendly for the most part but he did startle him last week when he was coming back to the truck. He says the turkey jumped up and flapped his wings and feathers.

ABC News says for now, Byrne keeps delivering the mail with help from the turkey who is clearly hoping for a pardon from the post office.

“I can’t say he’s annoying. It’s Thanksgiving,” Byrne said.