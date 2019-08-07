Woman avoids jail time for feeding stray cats

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio – A 79-year-old woman is getting just one more warning to stop feeding stray cats at her suburban Cleveland home.

WOIO-TV reports Nancy Segula avoided a 10-day jail sentence when she appeared before a Garfield Heights municipal court judge on Tuesday, but the judge made Segula promise the feeding would stop.

A city magistrate ordered the jail sentence last month after finding Segula in contempt of court. Garfield Heights has an ordinance that makes it illegal to feed stray cats and dogs, and Segula has been cited multiple times.

Prosecutors said the cats made neighbors yards unlivable. Animal rescue groups and the city have trapped 32 cats.

“We just want it to stop the situation,” prosecutor Tim Riley said in court: “This ordinance was passed 30 years ago and this is the first time – it’s always worked – we cited somebody. We never had to threaten jail time or anything like that.”

“Even though I love cats, I don’t want to have to get into any more trouble,” Segula said.

“I will not do it,” she said. “I will have nothing to do with it anymore.”

