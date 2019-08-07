Woman poses with octopus, gets bitten on face

TACOMA, Wash. – A Washington woman was bitten by a venomous octopus while posing for a picture.

KIRO-TV reports Jamie Bisceglia met some fishermen who had hooked an octopus during a fishing derby Friday. Bisceglia saw it as an opportunity for a unique picture to win a photo contest.

Bisceglia put the octopus on her face and posed for the picture when suddenly it grabbed her with its suckers and bit her.

“It was a photo contest in the derby, and so, crazy me, hindsight now and looking back, I probably made a big mistake,” Bisceglia told KIRO.

“It had barreled its beak into my chin and then let go a little bit and did it again. It was a really intense pain when it went inside and it just bled, dripping blood for a long time.”

Bisceglia said the octopus was a smaller version of a giant pacific octopus which is known to have a powerful beak used to break crabs, clams, and mussels. The octopus’ bite contains a poisonous venom to immobilize its prey.

“I’m still in pain. I’m on three different antibiotics. This can come and go, the swelling, for months, they say,” Bisceglia said.

She says she will never do it again and that it was not a good idea but the whole painful experience taught her a valuable lesson about handling live octopus.

Bisceglia said she had her revenge. She took the octopus home and cooked it, and says it was delicious.

